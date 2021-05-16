Max Gawn’s thoughts on Dees best start to season since 1956

Melbourne defeated Carlton at the MCG by 26 points.

The club has won their first nine games of the season, something the Dees haven’t done since 1956.

In 1956 the cub then went on to win the flag.

Max Gawn told 3AW Football it is a great feeling to be playing good footy right now but the team has to be “cherry-ripe” for when finals come around.

“(But) geez we are beating some records, it is good to be winning,” he said.

“This young talent has come in and slotted right in.

“It is certainly exciting to play with guys who are 19 and 20, who are performing their role on the big stage.”

Press PLAY to hear more of Max Gawn on 3AW Football

Image: Getty / Michael Willson / AFL Photos