Max King agrees to lengthy contract extension as speculation about his brother intensifies

It appears Beva’s mail on Friday night was on the money!

Max King has agreed to a four-year contract extension that will tie the talented young forward to St Kilda until at least the end of 2026, according to Sam McClure.

It’s naturally already fuelled speculation about the future of his twin brother, Ben, who’s at the Gold Coast Suns.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that they would like to play football together at some stage,” Bruce Eva said on 3AW Football on Friday night.

Mick Warner said the big problem St Kilda faced on that front was putting together a deal to satisfy the Suns.

“But I’ve got to say, everyone you talk to is supremely confident what you’re saying around St Kilda … that he will just inevitability go there,” Warner said.

