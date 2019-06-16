Max King cleared of serious injury after going down in VFL

St Kilda say top draft pick Max King has avoided a second serious knee injury is as many years.

King was sent for scans after landing awkwardly playing for Sandrigham on Sunday afternoon.

The tall forward, who was taken at pick four in the 2018 National Draft, went down in a marking contest in the second quarter against Werribee.

The 18-year-old has only just returned from an ACL injury sustained playing underage football last year.

St Kilda CEO Simon Lethlean said they initially feared the worst before confirming the talented young forward escaped serious knee damage.

“He has just been for a scan and the scan has shown no disruption to the graft so it looks like a positive story hopefully,” Lethlean said on Sunday afternoon.

“Obviously we were concerned based on his history so it looks like – in my terminology- more of a jarred knee.

“There has been no disruption to the previous graft so it’s pretty positive.”

