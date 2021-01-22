Mayor from last remaining NSW ‘red zone’ blasts Dan Andrews

Cumberland City Council in Sydney’s west remains the last designated ‘red zone’, barring anyone who’s visited the area from entering the state without an exemption.

It comes as the Victorian government downgraded a number of areas today.

Mayor of Cumberland City Council Steve Christou, who last week described Premier Daniel Andrews as a “self obsessed bed wetter” on 3AW Drive, doubled down on his criticism of the Premier.

“I don’t know how Premier Andrews comes up with these red light, orange light, green light systems.

“It was something out of Yes! Minister or Utopia, we are being singled out.

“Does he even know where Cumberland City Counci is?”

