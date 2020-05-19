3AW
McDonald’s distribution centre shuts over link to deliver driver with COVID-19 

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

A McDonald’s distribution centre has been closed overnight because of its links to the delivery driver who has tested positive to the virus.

The distribution centre, which is operated by Martin Brower, has confirmed the closure.

“The Department of Health has identified our employee as a workplace close contact of the COVID-19 case at the McDonald’s Craigieburn restaurant. Our employee last worked on Friday 15 May,” the operator said in a statement.

About 150 workers at the distribution centre are off work today, while the facility undergoes deep cleaning.

The centre is expected to reopen tonight.

The closure comes after McDonald’s yesterday closed 12 stores which were visited by the delivery driver who has tested positive to coronavirus.

Press PLAY below for more.

