MCG crowd cap lifted in time for Anzac Day

The Victorian government has lifted the crowd capacity to 85 per cent at the MCG for two games this weekend.

For the past month the capacity has been capped at 75 per cent in Victoria.

Up to 85,000 people will be allowed into the MCG in time for Saturday night’s blockbuster clash between Melbourne and Richmond, and for the the Anzac day match between Collingwood and Essendon.

The extra 10,000 tickets to the Essendon-Collingwood match will be available from 1pm AEST Friday.

