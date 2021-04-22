3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

MCG crowd cap lifted in time for Anzac Day

2 hours ago
3AW Football
Article image for MCG crowd cap lifted in time for Anzac Day

The Victorian government has lifted the crowd capacity to 85 per cent at the MCG for two games this weekend.

For the past month the capacity has been capped at 75 per cent in Victoria.

Up to 85,000 people will be allowed into the MCG in time for Saturday night’s blockbuster clash between Melbourne and Richmond, and for the the Anzac day match between Collingwood and Essendon.

The extra 10,000 tickets to the Essendon-Collingwood match will be available from 1pm AEST Friday.

Image: Getty/Mark Dadswell

 

 

 

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332