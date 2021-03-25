3AW
MCG crowd falls well short of new permitted capacity

1 hour ago
Article image for MCG crowd falls well short of new permitted capacity

The MCG’s new contactless ticketing and QR code system has been put to the test, but the expected blockbuster crowd didn’t eventuate for last night’s clash between Carlton and Collingwood.

From this week, eased COVID-19 restrictions permit 75,000 people to attend the MCG for AFL games.

But only 51,723 were at the MCG last night — just 2505 more than at the opening round Richmond v Carlton game.

Fans say there were delays with the new ticketing and entry system.

Hundreds of people were held up outside the gate as the first quarter began.

The real test will be when the stadium reaches its permitted capacity of 75,000.

