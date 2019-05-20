3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Medibank Private shares soar after Coalition victory

3 hours ago
Ross Greenwood
Business FeaturedCraig DrummondMedibank Private

Medibank Private was one company whose shares soared after the unexpected Coalition victory.

Their shares went up 11.5 per cent as the Australian stock market reached a 12-year high.

Medibank CEO Craig Drummond tells Ross Greenwood they will fight to keep premiums from rising.

“What future rises will be, if any, will be determined at a future point in time with the new government.

“We will be driving for the lowest possible rate increase we can deliver.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Ross Greenwood
BanksBusinessMoney
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332