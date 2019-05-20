Medibank Private shares soar after Coalition victory

Medibank Private was one company whose shares soared after the unexpected Coalition victory.

Their shares went up 11.5 per cent as the Australian stock market reached a 12-year high.

Medibank CEO Craig Drummond tells Ross Greenwood they will fight to keep premiums from rising.

“What future rises will be, if any, will be determined at a future point in time with the new government.

“We will be driving for the lowest possible rate increase we can deliver.”

