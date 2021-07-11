3AW
Meet Jester! Neil Mitchell’s new puppy

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
jester the boxer
There’s an adorable new addition to the Mitchell household.

Meet Jester — Neil Mitchell’s new boxer puppy.

He’ll be nine-weeks-old on Tuesday, and in his first week in the Mitchell household he is already proving to be an adventurous spirit (which means some challenging times ahead for his owners!).

Jester was bred by Kesdar Boxers in central Victoria, and shares some lineage with Scallywag, Neil Mitchell’s dog who sadly passed away last year.

He is not yet fully vaccinated so he’s not exploring much of the wide world yet, but he is busy sorting out the garden!

