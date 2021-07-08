Meet Sofia Levin: 3AW Breakfast’s new food reviewer

Sofia Levin is a journalist and presenter who celebrates cultural diversity through food.

Australia’s answer to a female Anthony Bourdain, she’s known for her #EatCuriously movement, which encourages people to order outside their comfort zones in order to better understand others and themselves.

Driven by a sense of adventure and insatiable appetite, Sofia has spent the last decade writing and reviewing for publications such as Lonely Planet, Good Food, SBS Food, Domain Review, National Geographic Traveller, Get Lost, The Guardian, delicious., Broadsheet and more.

In 2020 she launched Seasoned Traveller , a website dedicated to sharing lesser-known food stories from around the world that encourages people to travel with their taste buds. Follow her eating adventures at @sofiaklevin and @ seasonedtravellerHQ