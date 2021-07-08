3AW
Meet Sofia Levin: 3AW Breakfast’s new food reviewer

1 hour ago
Sofia reviews
Article image for Meet Sofia Levin: 3AW Breakfast’s new food reviewer
3AW Breakfast has a new food reviewer!
Sofia Levin is a journalist and presenter who celebrates cultural diversity through food.
Australia’s answer to a female Anthony Bourdain, she’s known for her #EatCuriously movement, which encourages people to order outside their comfort zones in order to better understand others and themselves.
Driven by a sense of adventure and insatiable appetite, Sofia has spent the last decade writing and reviewing for publications such as Lonely Planet, Good Food, SBS Food, Domain Review, National Geographic Traveller, Get Lost, The Guardian, delicious., Broadsheet and more.
In 2020 she launched Seasoned Traveller, a website dedicated to sharing lesser-known food stories from around the world that encourages people to travel with their taste buds. Follow her eating adventures at @sofiaklevin and @seasonedtravellerHQ.
 
Tune in at 8.20am every Friday to hear Sofia’s reviews on 3AW Breakfast.
