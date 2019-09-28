Meet the man who wrote the GWS Giants theme song

The AFL’s newest club has made a big, big sound in 2019 and the soundtrack for their success is largely down to one man.

Harry Angus is one of six members of Cat Empire and is responsible for creating the GWS Giants’ theme song ahead of their inaugural season in 2012.

Speaking on 3AW Football before the AFL Grand Final, Angus explained how he wrote the now famous Giants song.

“I sent them off a demo and I didn’t hear from them for a very long time,” he said on 3AW Football.

“Then just at the last minute, I got the call that I needed to fly up to Rooty Hill to talk about the song and that it had to be finished in a week.

“They actually said it needed a ‘Yellow and Black’ in the song and that’s where the ‘Never Surrender’ came from.

“And that’s it.”

(Image: Stefan Hoederath/Redferns)