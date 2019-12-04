Melbourne Airport wants to know what YOU want to see at its famous ‘viewing area’

Melbourne Airport is calling on plane watchers to have their say about the changes they’d like to see made at the airport’s famous “viewing area” on Sunbury Road.

Last week, The Rumour File broke the news the much-loved area will be shut for at least 18 months.

The viewing area will be closed as it becomes a staging area for workers building a new solar farm nearby.

It will receive a revamp before opening, and the airport wants to know what facilities plane spotters would most like to see.

“We released a survey over the weekend for the Melbourne Airport spotters community … to give the regular spotters the first right of reply to tell us what they think the upgraded viewing area should look like once it opens,” Melbourne Airport spokesperson Grant Smith told 3AW Breakfast.

But there are some limitations because of the proximity to the airfield.

“Whatever we put there will have to be compliant, but one of the things that we’re looking for at the moment is some guidance from the community as to the types of facilities that people want to see,” Mr Smith said.

“Our early indications are that people are very keen to see toilets installed and a lot of the spotters have actually asked us to explore whether we could install some kind of photography platforms as well.”

The airport is in talks with the Mr Whippy ice cream van operator who has long been a feature of the viewing area.

Have your say on the future of the viewing area HERE.

Image: TommyTang