Melbourne beat Hawthorn in MCG thriller

Jordan Lewis admits he was concerned at quarter time before his side turned it around to win by five points.

FULL TIME

Melbourne have beaten Hawthorn by five points in a thriller at the MCG.

In what was a high-pressure final term, the Dees held on to record their second win this season.

HALF TIME

It’s anyone’s game at the MCG as Hawthorn take a slender nine-point lead into half time against the Dees.

We’ve had rain and then sun on a typical Melbourne day as the Demons look to keep their very slim finals hopes alive.

Luke Breust has two goals for Hawthorn, while Clayton Oliver is the leading possession-getter on the ground with 17 touches.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin joined us ahead of his side's crunch clash against Hawthorn.

Tom Mitchell joined us in the box just minutes before his side took on Hawthorn.

PREVIEW

It’s fair to say things have change markedly since Melbourne and Hawthorn last met in last year’s semi final.

On that occasion, the Dees won by 33 points and stormed into their first preliminary final since 2000 but fast forward seven rounds into the 2019 season and they’re currently anchored to the bottom of the ladder with just one win.

As for Hawthorn, they kept pace with the rest of the competition with a vital come-from-behind victory against Carlton in Launceston last Sunday to sit at three wins and three losses from six games.

If Melbourne want to keep their faint finals hopes alive, winning at the MCG this afternoon is a non-negotiable while for the Hawks, they’ll be looking to string a second consecutive win together to build momentum as the season reaches its next phase.

