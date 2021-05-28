Melbourne CEO details the brutal reality of what the next few weeks could mean for the Demons

Melbourne CEO Gary Pert admits the club’s entire profit for the year is on the line in the coming weeks.

Speaking on 3AW Football, Pert said the club’s Sir Doug Nicholls round clash with Brisbane next Friday night at Alice Springs looked “unlikely” to go ahead as planned due to the COVID-19 situation in Victoria.

“That would be way over $800,000 – that’s a big one for us,” Pert said when asked how much money it would cost the club if that clash didn’t go ahead in Alice Springs with a crowd.

And it could only get worse for the Demons, with the Queen’s Birthday clash against Collingwood fixtured for the following round.

“These are big games … clearly our profit for the entire year would be wiped out in that two or three week period,” Pert said.

“There’s a lot at stake.

“But all I think about, at the moment, is the supporters (that) are up and about and loving coming to watch us play.

“I’m just so disappointed that they are not able to come along to the games and watch it live.”

Press PLAY below to hear Gary Pert’s candid confessions

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)