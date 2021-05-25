Melbourne City Council backs CBD injecting room

The Melbourne City Council won’t get in the way of plans to set up a drug injecting room in the city.

Councillor Roshena Campbell’s motion opposing an injecting room anywhere in the CBD was defeated at a council meeting last night.

The council previously rejected a proposal to put Melbourne’s second injecting facility near the Queen Victoria Market due to concerns about the impact on tourism.

But last night it voted in favour of the current process which could see an injecting room set up in the former Yooralla building on Flinders Street, the location believed to be the state government’s preferred site.

Traders near the rumoured site, which is close to busy al fresco dining strip, Degraves Street, have slammed the plan.

Image: Google Maps