Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says key trio Michael Hibberd, Jake Melksham and Jack Viney won’t play against Fremantle on Saturday.

But the news is sounding more positive regarding Steven May.

Goodwin told 3AW the key defender had passed all tests so far after he was concussed in the pre-season.

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)