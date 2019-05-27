Melbourne crime spree continues: Violent gang commits another home invasion

A group of offenders behind a violent crime spree across Melbourne on Sunday night appear to have committed another terrifying home invasion in Melbourne’s outer north.

The group of young men committed two violent home invasions, before being involved in a carjacking and attempted carjacking on Sunday night.

Police believe the offenders were at it again this morning.

Armed with edged weapons and poles the male offenders, described as African in appearance, have stormed into a home on Avoca Avenue at Mernda about 4am Tuesday morning.

A 41-year-old man suffered minor injuries to his face.

A woman and two young children were also home at the time, but weren’t injured.

The offenders quickly fled in a white BMW with the registration ‘VIA365’ which was involved in a pursuit in the Geelong area at around 4.50am.

Police were forced to withdraw due to safety fears.

The offenders remain on the run and are believed to still be in possession of a black 2015 Honda HR-V with the registration ‘1EY3DI’, which was stolen yesterday.

VIctoria Police Detective Inspector Shayne Pannell said finding the offenders is the “highest priority” for police.

He told 3AW’s Neil Michell it’s unclear whether the attacks are planned.

“We’re not sure if it’s planned, or if they’re just doing it ad hoc because they’re the types of cars they’re after, high end performance cars,” Mr Pannell said.

“They don’t seem to be taking the cars for profit, they seem to be using them, driving them and leaving them.”

Victoria Police urges anyone who sees the white BMW with the registration ‘VIA365’ or the black 2015 Honda HR-V with the registration ‘1EY3DI’, which was stolen yesterday, to contact 000 immediately.