Melbourne eateries offering delivery and special deals amid coronavirus shut down

The hospitality industry is scrambling to remain afloat as new coronavirus restrictions force restaurants, pubs and cafes to stop opening to diners.

While many eateries are offering delivery via food delivery apps like Uber Eats, Menulog and Deliveroo, these apps charge commission, so many restaurants are also offering their own delivery service during these unprecedented times.

“Contact your restaurants before you open your favourite delivery app,” Noah from Asian street food restaurant, Rice Paper Scissors, urged.

“Some of the delivery platforms charge anywhere from 14 to 30 per cent commission, which make it hard to make a profit even at the best of times.”

Here are the details of the restaurants and eateries offering special services which you may have heard on 3AW today:

JUST ITALY

Pasta shop offering free delivery and a complimentary bottle of wine with pasta and sauce purchases over $100.

Also offering $10 pick up meals (pizza, pasta, arancini) from stores in Oakleigh, Oakleigh East, Camberwell, Glen Iris, Mentone, Moorabbin, South Melbourne.

justitaly.com.au

BLACK VELVET COFFEE

Cut prices on award-winning coffee and free Australia-wide shipping on sales of two kilograms or more.

blackvelvetcoffee.com.au

RICE PAPER SCISSORS

Asian fusion restaurant offering delivery and take away from their Fitzroy store.

ricepaperscissors.com.au

Phone: 9486 0066

NEIL’S MEATS (Prahran Market)

Butcher offering free delivery to customers in the central Melbourne area.

Phone: 9827 6574

LUCKY PENNY

This Chapel Street cafe and function space has temporarily transformed into a grocery store. Customers can ring ahead and place an order for necessities (bread, milk, vegetables, toilet paper, hand sanitiser) and the store will deliver it within 48 hours, or you can opt for pick up from Prahran.

More info HERE

Phone: 0456 444 277

ROMEO’S TOORAK

Italian fare, pancakes and crepes.

Free contactless local delivery to Toorak and surrounding areas, as well as take away and drive through on Toorak Road.

romeosoftoorak.com.au

Phone: 9827 2316