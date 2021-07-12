More Melbourne exposure sites emerge after NSW cases visit Victoria
New exposure sites have been listed by the Victorian Health Department overnight, after removalists from NSW with COVID-19 visited Victoria while infectious.
A shopping centre, two service stations, a McDonalds and an apartment complex are now listed as exposure sites.
Anyone who visited a tier one site must get tested and isolate for 14 days, while people who have been to tier two sites must get tested and isolate while awaiting a negative result.
Those who were at tier three sites are asked to monitor for symptoms and get tested and isolate if they develop.
TIER ONE
- BALLAN: Mobil Ballan – Westbound, 6511 Western Fwy – July 8 from 5pm to 7pm
- BALLAN: McDonalds Ballan – Westbound, 6511 Western Fwy – July 8 from 5pm to 7pm
- MARIBYRNONG: Ariele Apartements, 7 Thomas Holmes St – July 8 from 1pm to 11.59pm
- CRAGIEBURN: Coles at Cragieburn Central Shopping Centre – July 10 from 5.28pm to 6.38pm
TIER TWO
- MARIBYRNONG: Ariele Apartements, 7 Thomas Holmes St – July 9 to July 12 (all day)
- BROADMEADOWS: Metro Petroleum – 184 Widford St – July 11 from 1.19pm to 2.04pm
- FLIGHT: Qantas Flight QF1542 Launceston to Melbourne – July 2 from 10.15am to 11.20am
TIER THREE
- CRAGIEBURN: Cragieburn Central Shopping Centre- July 10 from 5.28pm to 6.38pm