More Melbourne exposure sites emerge after NSW cases visit Victoria

New exposure sites have been listed by the Victorian Health Department overnight, after removalists from NSW with COVID-19 visited Victoria while infectious.

A shopping centre, two service stations, a McDonalds and an apartment complex are now listed as exposure sites.

Anyone who visited a tier one site must get tested and isolate for 14 days, while people who have been to tier two sites must get tested and isolate while awaiting a negative result.

Those who were at tier three sites are asked to monitor for symptoms and get tested and isolate if they develop.

TIER ONE

BALLAN: Mobil Ballan – Westbound, 6511 Western Fwy – July 8 from 5pm to 7pm

Mobil Ballan – Westbound, 6511 Western Fwy – July 8 from 5pm to 7pm BALLAN: McDonalds Ballan – Westbound, 6511 Western Fwy – July 8 from 5pm to 7pm

McDonalds Ballan – Westbound, 6511 Western Fwy – July 8 from 5pm to 7pm MARIBYRNONG: Ariele Apartements, 7 Thomas Holmes St – July 8 from 1pm to 11.59pm

Ariele Apartements, 7 Thomas Holmes St – July 8 from 1pm to 11.59pm CRAGIEBURN: Coles at Cragieburn Central Shopping Centre – July 10 from 5.28pm to 6.38pm

TIER TWO

MARIBYRNONG: Ariele Apartements, 7 Thomas Holmes St – July 9 to July 12 (all day)

Ariele Apartements, 7 Thomas Holmes St – July 9 to July 12 (all day) BROADMEADOWS: Metro Petroleum – 184 Widford St – July 11 from 1.19pm to 2.04pm

Metro Petroleum – 184 Widford St – July 11 from 1.19pm to 2.04pm FLIGHT: Qantas Flight QF1542 Launceston to Melbourne – July 2 from 10.15am to 11.20am

TIER THREE

CRAGIEBURN: Cragieburn Central Shopping Centre- July 10 from 5.28pm to 6.38pm

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST EXPOSURE SITES HERE