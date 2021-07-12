3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • More Melbourne exposure sites emerge..

More Melbourne exposure sites emerge after NSW cases visit Victoria

11 mins ago
coronavirus latest
Article image for More Melbourne exposure sites emerge after NSW cases visit Victoria

New exposure sites have been listed by the Victorian Health Department overnight, after removalists from NSW with COVID-19 visited Victoria while infectious.

A shopping centre, two service stations, a McDonalds and an apartment complex are now listed as exposure sites.

Anyone who visited a tier one site must get tested and isolate for 14 days, while people who have been to tier two sites must get tested and isolate while awaiting a negative result.

Those who were at tier three sites are asked to monitor for symptoms and get tested and isolate if they develop.

TIER ONE

  • BALLAN: Mobil Ballan – Westbound, 6511 Western Fwy – July 8 from 5pm to 7pm
  • BALLAN: McDonalds Ballan – Westbound, 6511 Western Fwy – July 8 from 5pm to 7pm
  • MARIBYRNONG: Ariele Apartements, 7 Thomas Holmes St – July 8 from 1pm to 11.59pm
  • CRAGIEBURN: Coles at Cragieburn Central Shopping Centre – July 10 from 5.28pm to 6.38pm

TIER TWO 

  • MARIBYRNONG: Ariele Apartements, 7 Thomas Holmes St – July 9 to July 12 (all day)
  • BROADMEADOWS: Metro Petroleum – 184 Widford St – July 11 from 1.19pm to 2.04pm
  • FLIGHT: Qantas Flight QF1542 Launceston to Melbourne – July 2 from 10.15am to 11.20am

TIER THREE

  • CRAGIEBURN: Cragieburn Central Shopping Centre- July 10 from 5.28pm to 6.38pm

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST EXPOSURE SITES HERE

coronavirus latest
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332