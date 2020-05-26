Melbourne great David Schwarz defends Max Gawn

Melbourne great David Schwarz says he “couldn’t give a rats” what Max Gawn’s hair looks like, as long as he plays good footy for the Demons.

Gawn has returned to training with his trademark beard and a blonde mohawk.

Craig Hutchison questioned whether it was the appropriate look for a captain on Channel 9’s Footy Classified.

3AW Football’s Matthew Lloyd said Gawn had “earned” the right to do what he liked with his appearance.

Schwarz agreed, but went even further when asked about it by Tom Elliott in his regular segment on 3AW Drive.

“I don’t care what a player’s hair looks like, I don’t care if they’ve got tattoos, as long as they turn up in good shape and play good footy … who gives a rats, really?” the Ox said.

