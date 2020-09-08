Melbourne great responds to ‘bitterly disappointing’ defeat

Melbourne great David Schwarz has vented his frustration after the Demons significantly dented their finals hopes with a shock loss to Fremantle on Monday night.

While the club can still pinch a spot in the top eight in the final round, the Demons now need a raft of other results to go their way.

“It was bitterly disappointing and (looks like) another season down the toilet,” Schwarz said on 3AW Drive.

(Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

