3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Traffic nightmare: Congestion in Melbourne..

Traffic nightmare: Congestion in Melbourne tipped to get ‘much worse’ than it was before COVID-19

3 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for Traffic nightmare: Congestion in Melbourne tipped to get ‘much worse’ than it was before COVID-19

A traffic nightmare is looming in Melbourne, with modelling from Victoria’s peak infrastructure body revealing an expected 15 per cent rise in the number of car trips taken on inner-Melbourne roads.

Traffic is currently at 92 per cent of pre-COVID levels, and Infrastructure Victoria expects it to climb to 100,000 more car trips per day than pre-COVID levels, unless the state government intervenes.

It comes as Melburnians are slow to return to public transport as they return to offices.

Deputy Chief Executive of Infrastructure Victoria, Jonathan Spear, says “we’re going to have much worse congestion” in the inner suburbs than before the pandemic.

“We’re looking at having about 15 per cent more driving around that area, that’s about 100,000 more car trips per day on top of what we had pre-COVID,” he told Ross and Russel.

Mr Spear says staggering work times and encoraging more people to walk or cycle to work will be the key to avoiding congestion nightmares in the inner suburbs.

“If we can do these things … that will reduce the congestion on the roads, it will maximise our ability to actually socially distance on public transport and it will mean we’re setting ourselves up better habits, and a better way of getting around the city than we did pre-COVID,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

 

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332