Melbourne just took an unwanted title away from Sydney

New research has determined Melbourne has the worst road congestion in Australia.

A study by the Australian Automobile Association has found drivers in Melbourne are crawling through traffic further below the speed limit than anywhere else in the country.

Motorists are stop-starting through Kew and Parkville at only 37km/h in peak hour.

The average speed in Melbourne has plummeted faster than any other capital city.

Compared to five years ago, it now takes at least three minutes longer to drive from the CBD to Melbourne Airport.

Marion Terrill, the Transport and Cities Director at the Grattan Institute, told 3AW Breakfast the difference between Melbourne and Sydney is “marginal”.

“Melbourne has been growing really fast,” she told Kate and Quarters, filling in for Ross and John.

“Perhaps it’s the growing pains of adapting to a fast-growing city.”

