Melbourne man who’s returned from living overseas says it’s not the same city he left

36 mins ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Melbourne man who’s returned from living overseas says it’s not the same city he left

A Melbourne man who recently returned home after spending four years in America says the city is not the same as when he left.

It comes after Melbourne slipped to eighth spot in the World’s Most Liveable City rankings, a title it famously held for the majority of last decade.

“I find a very different Melbourne to the one I left,” Cameron Stewart, Associate Editor at The Australian, told Tom Elliott.

He’s recently returned from the United States.

Press PLAY below to hear him explain what’s changed

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
