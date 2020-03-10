Melbourne recruit Harley Bennell suffers another calf strain
It’s not the news Melbourne fans were hoping for.
New recruit, Harley Bennell, has hurt his calf again.
He’d only just started training with the main group.
Bennell pulled up sore after a weekend session, with scans later revealing a “low-grade” strain.
The Demons signed him on a one-year rookie contract.
Bennell has consistently battled calf problems throughout his career.
He managed just two games in four seasons with Fremantle.
