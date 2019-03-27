Melbourne seeks ‘clarification’ from AFL on Max Gawn treatment

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin has asked for clarification from the AFL over Port Adelaide’s treatment of Max Gawn.

Matthew Richardson said he’d be uncomfortable with that news being public, if he was Gawn.

The Power made an effort to annoy and block Gawn at every opportunity on Saturday when they caused a big first round upset.

“I think Maxy will respond,” Richo said on Sportsday.

“Sometimes you don’t need to make that public.

“If I’m a player, I don’t want that getting out there.”

