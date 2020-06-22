Melbourne Storm may be forced to leave Victoria ‘indefinitely’

The Melbourne Storm may be forced to relocate from Victoria indefinitely due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

And it could have significant ramifications for the AFL.

The Storm have already agreed to move this week’s NRL clash against the New Zealand Warriors to Sydney from AAMI Park.

But the NRL powerhouse has told Sportsday it may be required to stay interstate.

Why? The Queensland government is reportedly considering removing the travel exemption Victorian teams have been given to enter the state without quarantining.

Richmond is due to play West Coast in Queensland next Thursday (July 2).

Click PLAY below to hear more on Sportsday