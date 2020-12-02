Melbourne TV personality to return less than three months after being axed

Image: Mike Larkan/Instagram

Melbourne TV personality Mike Larkan will return to our television screens less than three months after he was axed.

Entertainment reporter Pete Ford says he understands the former weatherman will return to 10 News First, in a different role.

“The tom-tom drums tell me he’s not returning to the weather, but going out on the road and doing stories in the heart and soul of Melbourne,” he told Ross and Russel.

“He had that sort of grassroots connection to the community.

“I think that’s all very hard to replace.”

