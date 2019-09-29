Melbourne wine heist: Thieves raid home of Penfolds Grange and more

A collection of Penfolds and Grange Hermitage wines worth thousands of dollars has been stolen from a home in Melbourne’s inner-east.

The thieves raided the Alphington house in leafy Como Street some time between 5pm on September 16 and 7am the following morning.

Several electrical and household items were also stolen, but the heist was headlined by 65 bottles of rare and high-end wines.

Among the wine was 30 bottles of Grange Hermitage, some dating back to 1962.

Police say there’s $14,000 worth of wine missing, but a wine lecturer at University of Melbourne, Chris Barnes, told Ross and John that that was a conservative estimate.

“That (1962) wine itself it extraordinarily collectible, whether it’s drinkable or not,” he said.

FULL LIST OF STOLEN WINE

Grange Hermitage

4 bottles of 1962 vintage (one with original price $2.50 pencilled on label)

2 bottles of 1966 vintage

10 bottles of 1971 vintage

4 bottles of 1972 vintage

10 bottles of 1976 vintage

Penfolds St Henri

3 bottles of 1976 vintage

10 bottles of 1971 vintage

Bass Phillip Premium Pinot Noir

3 bottles of 2012 vintage

Penfolds Bin 389

10 bottles of 1976 vintage

Cullen Dianne Madelaine

2 bottles of 2002 vintage

Leeuwin Estate Cabernet

3 bottles of 2005 vintage

Craiglee Shiraz/Viognier

3 bottles of 2008 vintage

Investigators are calling on anyone with information, particularly licensed premises that may have been approached to purchase the listed wines, to contact Crime Stoppers.