Melbourne’s plan to lure Victorians back into the CBD with vouchers

The City of Melbourne is hoping to lure Victorians back into the deserted CBD with a voucher program to rival the state government’s $200 regional voucher scheme.

It’s unclear how much the vouchers will be for, but it’s hoped it will help revive businesses in the city, and could be used for dining and hotel stays.

Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Paul Guerra said the “city is experiencing a downturn like never before”.

“We think it needs to be something that stimulates activity in the CBD, gets people to come back in and support across the board,” he told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“We think a voucher that looks at the hospitality side and the accomodation side, and from there should be a spin-off into retail as people come back into the city.”

Image: iStock