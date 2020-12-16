3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Melbourne’s plan to lure Victorians back into the CBD with vouchers

6 hours ago
3AW Drive
melbourne city councilTraveltravel voucher
Article image for Melbourne’s plan to lure Victorians back into the CBD with vouchers

The City of Melbourne is hoping to lure Victorians back into the deserted CBD with a voucher program to rival the state government’s $200 regional voucher scheme.

It’s unclear how much the vouchers will be for, but it’s hoped it will help revive businesses in the city, and could be used for dining and hotel stays.

Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Paul Guerra said the “city is experiencing a downturn like never before”.

“We think it needs to be something that stimulates activity in the CBD, gets people to come back in and support across the board,” he told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“We think a voucher that looks at the hospitality side and the accomodation side, and from there should be a spin-off into retail as people come back into the city.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: iStock

Another batch of $200 Victorian tourism vouchers are now up for grabs

 

3AW Drive
AustraliaEntertainmentFoodLifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332