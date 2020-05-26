Melbourne’s top restaurants want to cater your dinner parties via this new app

Melbourne’s top restaurants predict the home dining boom is here to stay — and they want to join in.

Maha owner Shane Delia has teamed-up with some of the biggest names in the business to launch a new home delivery app designed for transporting high-end dining across Melbourne – “from Werribee to Mornington”.

The app, Providoor, has been on Delia’s mind for years but became increasingly relevant amid coronavirus restrictions.

“Home dining has come back,” he told Kate and Stephen on 3AW Breakfast.

“The dinner party is back in a big way and I don’t think it’s going away.”

So if those with a taste for fine food are going to staying home, Melbourne’s best restaurants want to come to them.

Cumulus Inc, Supernormal, MOVIDA, Flower Drum, Estelle, The Everleigh and Tipo 00 are some of the big-name venues getting involved.

“The good thing is that it’s certified cold freight so this isn’t in the back of a car, sitting there, Delia explained.

Providoor will launch on June 1 in Melbourne with Sydney to follow in mid-July.