Melburnians possibly exposed to COVID-19 turned away from testing sites

Angry Melburnians who were possibly exposed to COVID-19 over the past few days have told Tom Elliott they’ve been turned away from testing centres.

That comes despite the health minister saying all major testing sites would have their hours extended until 8pm.

Tony visited Highpoint Shopping Centre just after 5pm on Thursday, during the time that has been listed as a Tier 1 exposure site.

He told Tom Elliott he went to get tested at the Melbourne Showgrounds shortly after 4.30pm, but was told to come back tomorrow.

Diane rang immediately after to say her daughter had experienced the same thing.

She then went to Sunshine where she was also told the testing site had closed for the day.

“I am ropeable with this state at the moment,” Diane said.

David then rang and said officials had begun turning people away from the testing site at Mickleham Road.

