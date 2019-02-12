Men charged with attempted murder over alleged attack on Tony Mokbel

Two 21-year-old men have been charged following the alleged stabbing of underworld figure Tony Mokbel at Barwon Prison yesterday.

The duo were today charged with attempted murder, intentionally cause serious injury and cause serious injury intentionally in circumstances of gross violence.

They will appear before Geelong Magistrates’ Court for a filing hearing on Friday.

The charges relate to the alleged stabbing of Mokbel, 53 and a man who came to his aid, 31, about 3.40pm yesterday.

Mokbel remains in hospital in a critical condition and the 31-year-old man was released from hospital this morning.