Michael O’Brien survives spill move, challenger says it was ‘not an embarrassment’
Victorian Liberal leader Michael O’Brien has held onto power after a motion for a leadership spill was defeated.
Liberal MPs voted 22 against a leadership vote, nine in favour of it.
Despite the failed challenge, challenger Brad Battin says the result is “not an embarrassment”.
“It needed to be put to a party room vote,” he said.
Mr Battin has since resigned from the shadow ministry.
Press PLAY below to hear Heidi Murphy explain what happened