Michael O’Brien survives spill move, challenger says it was ‘not an embarrassment’ 

9 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Michael O’Brien survives spill move, challenger says it was ‘not an embarrassment’ 

Victorian Liberal leader Michael O’Brien has held onto power after a motion for a leadership spill was defeated.

Liberal MPs voted 22 against a leadership vote, nine in favour of it.

Despite the failed challenge, challenger Brad Battin says the result is “not an embarrassment”.

“It needed to be put to a party room vote,” he said.

Mr Battin has since resigned from the shadow ministry.

Press PLAY below to hear Heidi Murphy explain what happened

Neil Mitchell
News
