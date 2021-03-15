Michael O’Brien survives spill move, challenger says it was ‘not an embarrassment’ 

Victorian Liberal leader Michael O’Brien has held onto power after a motion for a leadership spill was defeated.

Liberal MPs voted 22 against a leadership vote, nine in favour of it.

Despite the failed challenge, challenger Brad Battin says the result is “not an embarrassment”.

“It needed to be put to a party room vote,” he said.

Mr Battin has since resigned from the shadow ministry.

