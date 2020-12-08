Mick Warner discusses the most influential people in Australian sport

NRL boss and Racing NSW honcho Peter V’Landys was recently branded the most influential person in Australian sport by News Corp.

The title was laughed off by many in Melbourne.

But 3AW Football’s Mick Warner, who helped put the list together at The Herald Sun, said V’Landys had something most of his predecessors in Sydney didn’t.

“I know that he has a lot of bashers down here, but in the past you’d have to say the AFL hasn’t really cared who was running the NRL,” Warner explained on 3AW.

“I think they’re paying attention to this bloke.”

(Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)