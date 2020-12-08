3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mick Warner discusses the most influential people in Australian sport

3 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for Mick Warner discusses the most influential people in Australian sport

NRL boss and Racing NSW honcho Peter V’Landys was recently branded the most influential person in Australian sport by News Corp.

The title was laughed off by many in Melbourne.

But 3AW Football’s Mick Warner, who helped put the list together at The Herald Sun, said V’Landys had something most of his predecessors in Sydney didn’t.

“I know that he has a lot of bashers down here, but in the past you’d have to say the AFL hasn’t really cared who was running the NRL,” Warner explained on 3AW.

“I think they’re paying attention to this bloke.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332