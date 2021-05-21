3AW
Mick Warner goes to town on the ‘dysfunction’ at Collingwood right now

4 hours ago
Collingwood threw its newest board member “under a bus” this week, says Mick Warner.

The Herald Sun newsbreaker said on 3AW that Bridie O’Donnell had been subjected to a lot of unfair ridicule.

“I think the ridicule should not be directed at Dr O’Donnell, rather the dysfunctional Collingwood football club that threw Dr O’Donnell under a bus by rushing to appoint a director that had not actually qualified to become a director because she had not served the mandatory 24 months as a paid up Collingwood member,” Warner said on 3AW Football.

Warner also had a message for a “deluded” Eddie McGuire after he said on Footy Classified he’d still be the president of the Pies if he wanted to be.

“I’m pretty sure he was driven out of the club,” Warner said.

Press PLAY below to hear Mick Warner’s brutal assessment

