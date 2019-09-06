Mick Warner is calling for a footy referendum on one of the game’s most contentious issues

Herald Sun newsbreaker Mick Warner is calling for a football referendum on a potential twilight grand final.

AFL commission chairman Richard Goyder has re-ignited a push to shift the game’s showpiece to a later start.

But Mick wants to ask all paying members for their definitive vote on the starting time.

“I’ve got some advice for Richard, let’s have a referendum in football,” he said on 3AW

“Next time you sign a membership, every footy fan that buys a membership should be allowed to have a vote.

“For the AFL to do this when 80 per cent of fans say no is insulting.

“If the AFL win the vote, they get the twilight grand final otherwise it’s put to bed once and for all.”

