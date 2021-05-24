3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mick Warner ‘lifts the lid’ on the scandals, secrets and deals that have shaped the AFL

37 mins ago
Tom Elliott
Football Featured
Article image for Mick Warner ‘lifts the lid’ on the scandals, secrets and deals that have shaped the AFL

He pulls no punches on 3AW Football, and that’s certainly also the case when Mick Warner has pen in hand.

The award-winning journalist, and newsbreaker for 3AW Football, has written a book lifting the lid on the scandal, secrets and deals that have shaped the AFL in recent decades.

It’s called The Boys’ Club and will be available on Wednesday.

He said the title was self-explanatory.

“It (the AFL) has become the ultimate boys’ club out of Melbourne,” Warner told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“There’s a lack of transparency, no independence in integrity investigations, conflicts of interest and a real co-dependency when you look at the industry, even in media.”

Warner discussed several prominent scandals in recent history and how they were handled at league headquarters.

Press PLAY below to hear Mick Warner’s inside knowledge

Tom Elliott
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332