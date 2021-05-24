Mick Warner ‘lifts the lid’ on the scandals, secrets and deals that have shaped the AFL

He pulls no punches on 3AW Football, and that’s certainly also the case when Mick Warner has pen in hand.

The award-winning journalist, and newsbreaker for 3AW Football, has written a book lifting the lid on the scandal, secrets and deals that have shaped the AFL in recent decades.

It’s called The Boys’ Club and will be available on Wednesday.

He said the title was self-explanatory.

“It (the AFL) has become the ultimate boys’ club out of Melbourne,” Warner told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“There’s a lack of transparency, no independence in integrity investigations, conflicts of interest and a real co-dependency when you look at the industry, even in media.”

Warner discussed several prominent scandals in recent history and how they were handled at league headquarters.

