Mick Warner responds to Eddie McGuire’s ‘liar’ barb on Footy Classified

Mick Warner has responded to Eddie McGuire after the former Collingwood president suggested any report written by the Herald Sun journalist linking him with the current presidency battle at the Pies would be lies.

“There is talk of a role for McGuire under a Jeff Browne administration down the track if he (Browne) was to take charge and that is absolute fact,” Warner said on 3AW Football.

Matthew Lloyd: How involved do you think Eddie is behind the scenes?

Mick Warner: I have no idea. I never said that he was. But I think he sort of wanted to seize on that to make up an excuse to say what he said. If he read the article he would know that wasn’t said.

