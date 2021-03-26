3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mick Warner responds to reports the AFL commission is ‘cool’ on favoured Gillon McLachlan successor

2 mins ago
3AW Football
Football Featured
Article image for Mick Warner responds to reports the AFL commission is ‘cool’ on favoured Gillon McLachlan successor

Mick Warner says he’s shocked to hear the AFL commission isn’t keen on Brendon Gale being Gillon McLachlan’s successor.

“It beggars belief to me,” he said.

3AW Football’s Caroline Wilson wrote this week the highly credentialled Richmond CEO was the preferred candidate from the majority of clubs to replace McLachlan once he finishes in the AFL CEO role.

But he’s yet to gain the backing of the commission.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Football

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332