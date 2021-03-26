Mick Warner responds to reports the AFL commission is ‘cool’ on favoured Gillon McLachlan successor

Mick Warner says he’s shocked to hear the AFL commission isn’t keen on Brendon Gale being Gillon McLachlan’s successor.

“It beggars belief to me,” he said.

3AW Football’s Caroline Wilson wrote this week the highly credentialled Richmond CEO was the preferred candidate from the majority of clubs to replace McLachlan once he finishes in the AFL CEO role.

But he’s yet to gain the backing of the commission.

