Mick Warner says nothing will change with Heritier Lumumba until Collingwood ‘owns’ its mistakes

4 hours ago
Mick Warner says Collingwood’s rift with Heritier Lumumba won’t be fixed until the club stops trying to “re-write history” about what happened.

He said club president Eddie McGuire needed to “own” his mistakes, citing comments McGuire made about the Adam Goodes controversy on Footy Classified just this week as another attempt to re-write history.

“It’s not that hard to say you were wrong,” he said.

Magpie great Tony Shaw went in to bat for his former club, saying it was now up to Lumumba to decide whether he would “accept the olive branch” being offered by the Pies.

A tense debate ensued.

Click PLAY below to hear it on 3AW Football!

