Mick Warner says the AFL owes Kevin Bartlett an apology

6 hours ago
Mick Warner says the AFL owes Kevin Bartlett an apology.

The Richmond legend has long suggested the key to getting scoring back in the game was to tire players out.

A combination of reduced interchanges and the new man on the mark rule, which allows teams to move the football more quickly, has seen that happen so far in season 2021.

“I’m serious when I say this – Kevin Bartlett is owed an apology from the AFL,” Mick Warner said on 3AW Football.

“He sat on that rules committee for 20 years and kept saying to them that ‘fatigue governs the game’ and to spread the field, get rid of rotations and you’ll get scoring to come back.

“That’s exactly what’s happened.”

