Mick Warner says there’s ‘only one move’ that will save Essendon

Essendon is a “broken” football club and needs a “warts and all” review in the style of Geelong and Richmond, according to Mick Warner.

And Bomber great Matthew Lloyd has backed his idea.

It comes after another season of disappointment for the Bombers.

Star players Joe Daniher and Adam Saad have since requested trades out of the club.

“There’s only one move that will save the Essendon football club, and that is a full blown external review into the club’s football and front office operations,” Mick Warner said on 3AW Football.

“It worked famously for Geelong and Mark Thompson in 2006 and again for Richmond and Damien Hardwick in 2016, delivering a swag of premierships for those clubs.

“Essendon is clearly a broken club and only a warts and all review, where all players and officials are given license to talk openly and anonymously, will get to the bottom of what’s gone wrong at the Bombers.

“These reviews work.”

Matthew Lloyd said the cultural problems clearly ran deep at his former club.

“I agree with Mick,” Lloyd said on 3AW Football.

“They are a broken club, as hard as that is to say.”

