Mick Warner’s clip for Eddie McGuire’s taxpayer-funded Tasmanian team proposal

Mick Warner says Tasmania deserves an AFL team, but “not at the expense” of Australian taxpayers.

It comes after former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire outlined a plan to create a Tasmanian club on Channel 9’s Footy Classified this week.

“You (Tasmanian government) can have a stand-alone team in the AFL competition in 2028. But from this year, you need to contribute not $10 million, but $20 million per season, indexed forever,” McGuire declared.

“You also need to hit the federal government up for a further $20 million forever.”

Mick Warner says he wasn’t surprised by McGuire’s proposal.

“No organisation in the history of this country has been as proficient at spending other people’s money, hundreds of millions in taxpayer funds, without paying a single cent of tax than the Australian Football League,” Warner said on 3AW Football.

“I think Tasmania deserves a team, but not at the expense of Australian taxpayers.”

