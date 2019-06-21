Mick’s Grill: Mick Warner lashes ‘disgraceful’ treatment of ‘Frankie’ the footy fan

Mick Warner has gone into bat for ‘Franky’ the footy fan, saying he’d been “hung out to dry” by the AFL and several sections of the media.

It comes after he was controversially booted from Marvel Stadium for calling an umpire a “bald-headed flog”.

Speaking on 3AW, Warner said the AFL had tried to spin a different version of events than what had actually happened.

He said the fact the AFL had since “retreated from its emphatic stance” Frankie “ran across two bays” to yell abuse at umpire was proof.

“The disgraceful treatment of Frankie the footy fan over the past two weeks is a microcosm of everything that is rotten in the world of the AFL,” Warner said.

