Mike Sheahan reflects on more than four decades of footy

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Football Featured

Neil Mitchell says he is the pre-eminent football writer of his time.

Mike Sheahan has called an end to more than four decades covering football in writing, on radio and on TV.

“He is, without doubt, the most admired, influential and important football journalist of his time,” Neil said of Sheahan.

Mike joined Neil for a fascinating chat about his time covering football.

No topic was off limits.

Click PLAY below to hear Mike speak with Neil Mitchell

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images)

