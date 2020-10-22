Mike Sheahan reflects on more than four decades of footy

Neil Mitchell says he is the pre-eminent football writer of his time.

Mike Sheahan has called an end to more than four decades covering football in writing, on radio and on TV.

“He is, without doubt, the most admired, influential and important football journalist of his time,” Neil said of Sheahan.

Mike joined Neil for a fascinating chat about his time covering football.

No topic was off limits.

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images)