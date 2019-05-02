Mike Williamson, the voice behind THAT iconic moment, has died

Mike Williamson has died.

The former football commentator and TV host is most famous for his call of Alex Jesaulenko’s screamer in the 1970 grand final which remains in footy folklore.

“Jesaulenko, you beauty!”

Williamson began his commentary career with 3AW in the 1950s.

He also hosted The Penthouse Club on Channel 7.

He was 90.

“He was a fantastic man and a genuine giant in the Australian media landscape,” AFL great Sam Newman told 3AW Drive.

Click PLAY below to hear Sam Newman pay tribute