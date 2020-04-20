Mildura man caught flouting lockdown restrictions five times in five hours

A Mildura man who was caught breaching the Chief Health Officer’s restrictions five times in five hours was one of 91 people nabbed by police for breaking COVID-19 rules yesterday.

The 20-year-old was arrested and charged, and has been bailed to appear at the Mildura Magistrates Court on July 15.

It comes after another man was arrested on Saturday after being caught flouting the restrictions five times in 10 days.

Yesterday, police also caught sixteen people gathered at a private residence for a party.

Another five were fined after being found sitting in a vehicle drinking.

Police conducted 819 spot checks at homes, businesses and non-essential services yesterday.