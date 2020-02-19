3AW
More changes at St Kevin’s College as school crisis deepens

1 hour ago
LATEST NEWS

Another high-ranking teacher at St Kevin’s College has been temporarily stood down as the fallout from the school’s misconduct crisis continues.

Deputy Principal Janet Canny has been told to step aside after allegations filed in court that she mishandled a complaint about sexual misconduct from a teacher towards a student, acting inadequately.

Ms Canny rejects the claims.

Nonetheless, Edmund Rice Education Australia, which operates the school, issued a press release this morning saying Ms Canny “has been asked to step aside from her duties pending an investigation into allegations regarding her handling of a staff member’s complaint”.

“The investigation will receive the highest priority and be conducted by professionals external to the College and EREA.

“Our students and their wellbeing are our priority and given this latest development, John Crowley will assume the position of Acting Principal of St Kevin’s College today.”

Former school counsellor Maree Keel has filed a complaint against Ms Canny in the federal court that she was pressured not to report a grooming allegation.

That comes after St Kevin’s College headmaster Stephen Russell resigned and and the school’s dean of sport, Luke Travers, was stood down following immense pressure after an investigation into the elite school’s treatment of sexual misconduct.

