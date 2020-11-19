Potential COVID-19 vaccine shows promising results in the elderly

Another potential COVID-19 vaccine has produced promising results.

Data on the AstraZenica vaccine produced at Oxford University, published in The Lancet journal on Thursday, show the jab has produced a strong immune response in the older people.

The vaccine performed strongly in those aged over 70, who are at elevated risk from COVID-19.

Phase three trials of the vaccine are ongoing.

Final trial results are expected by Christmas.

It comes after trials found two other potential vaccines, one produced by Pfizer and another made by Moderna, to be more than 94 per cent effective earlier this week.